Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252,650 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $663,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,917 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,322,615,000 after purchasing an additional 541,700 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,315,527.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,315,527.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

