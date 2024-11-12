Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 101 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $155.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $155.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.58.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.