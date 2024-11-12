Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $304,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.