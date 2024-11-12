Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 189 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

