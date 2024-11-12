Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKQNY remained flat at $8.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Bank of Queensland has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.