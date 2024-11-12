Barclays (LON:BARC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 260.65 ($3.35), with a volume of 47158789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.50 ($3.24).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BARC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.47) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276 ($3.55).

Barclays Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 222.25. The stock has a market cap of £37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £108,318.73 ($139,388.41). In other Barclays news, insider Brian Gilvary sold 109,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.20), for a total value of £272,415.96 ($350,554.57). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 49,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.84), for a total value of £108,318.73 ($139,388.41). 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

