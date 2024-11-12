Barclays Raises Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target to $42.00

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Oddity Tech Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 4.40.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Oddity Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
