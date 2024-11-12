Barnett & Company Inc. Makes New $446,000 Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Black Hills by 972.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.3 %

BKH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 75,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

