Barrington Research Boosts Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $21.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SGC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Insider Activity at Superior Group of Companies

In other Superior Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 10,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jake Himelstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $530,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Benstock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,755.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 148.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

