BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

BESIY stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.44. 3,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $195.34.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $172.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

