Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded by Daiwa America to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BILI. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.51.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.