Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.51.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,849,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

