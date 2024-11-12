Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.
Bitcoin Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39.
About Bitcoin Group
Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
