BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 3,812.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

NYSE BGR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. 41,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.