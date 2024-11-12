Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. 453,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,896. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 79.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

