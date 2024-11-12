BML Capital Management LLC Has $22.28 Million Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,379 shares during the period. Atea Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 13.1% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $22,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 33,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $137,461.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,890,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,854,714.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVIR stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,898. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $287.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.88 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

