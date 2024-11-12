BML Capital Management LLC Sells 3,916 Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

BML Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. LENZ Therapeutics comprises about 0.8% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LENZ Therapeutics were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $93,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,621,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,898,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get LENZ Therapeutics alerts:

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,182. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $37.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LENZ Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LENZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LENZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LENZ

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.