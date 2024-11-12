BMO Capital Markets Cuts AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $46.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,481,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 111,302 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 366.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

