BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,612 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $616,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

BKAG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. 9,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,429. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

