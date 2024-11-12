Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Boosted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,970. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.83. 80,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,939. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

