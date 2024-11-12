Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in October

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bosideng International Price Performance
Bosideng International stock remained flat at $31.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633. Bosideng International has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36.
Bosideng International Company Profile
