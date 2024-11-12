Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $88.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.