Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of BEPC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.59. 664,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $35.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -173.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

