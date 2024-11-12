Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Update

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFRGW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 1,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,721. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Bullfrog AI has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

About Bullfrog AI

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

