Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Declares Dividend of GBX 20.10

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Bunzl Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,460 ($44.52) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,533.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,250.04. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,871 ($36.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,732 ($48.02). The firm has a market cap of £11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,386.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bunzl
In other news, insider Jacky Simmonds purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($44.55) per share, for a total transaction of £50,025.90 ($64,375.11). 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunzl
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- These 3 Active ETFs Beat the S&P 500 Over the Last Five Years
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.