Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Declares Dividend of GBX 20.10

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bunzl Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,460 ($44.52) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,533.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,250.04. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,871 ($36.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,732 ($48.02). The firm has a market cap of £11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,386.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunzl

In other news, insider Jacky Simmonds purchased 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,462 ($44.55) per share, for a total transaction of £50,025.90 ($64,375.11). 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNZL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($34.74) to GBX 3,350 ($43.11) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($33.46) to GBX 2,800 ($36.03) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,182.50 ($40.95).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

