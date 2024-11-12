Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BVRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVRDF
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.