BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

BWXT opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Read Our Latest Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.