BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded by Alembic Global Advisors to “Overweight” Rating

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $148.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of BWXT opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,478,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,244,000 after purchasing an additional 192,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 49.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,381,000 after purchasing an additional 318,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

