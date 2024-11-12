Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,988,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,815,000 after buying an additional 698,391 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,789,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,324,000.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EYLD opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.