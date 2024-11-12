Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.70, but opened at $85.19. Camtek shares last traded at $87.95, with a volume of 378,343 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,386,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 373,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after buying an additional 46,016 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Camtek by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $1,716,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

