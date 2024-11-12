Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Cumberland Partners Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 2.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $37,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 260,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.