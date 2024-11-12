Carrera Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,966 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $47,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,034 shares. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.16.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.