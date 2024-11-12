Carrera Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Carrera Capital Advisors reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 744,407 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 431,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 290,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.26. 128,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

