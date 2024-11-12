Carrera Capital Advisors Invests $201,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.99. 735,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,016. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

