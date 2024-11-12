Carrera Capital Advisors Invests $5.69 Million in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 256,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF comprises about 1.4% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 184,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 708.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,509 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 176.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,877,000 after purchasing an additional 960,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 192,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,017. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $500.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

