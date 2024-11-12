Carrera Capital Advisors Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,020,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.71 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $150.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

