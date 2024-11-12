Carrera Capital Advisors Sells 36 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Carrera Capital Advisors decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 175.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $602.49. The stock had a trading volume of 196,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $443.16 and a 52 week high of $609.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

