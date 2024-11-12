Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

CPRX stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,773.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

