Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 74.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.