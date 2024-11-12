Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.9 %

DIS opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.