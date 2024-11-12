Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,960,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,261,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $310,313,000 after acquiring an additional 191,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,560,000 after buying an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $241.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.14 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

