Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 3,549 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 41.6% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 89,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,553,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,073,000 after purchasing an additional 658,420 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

