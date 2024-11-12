Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $504.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.