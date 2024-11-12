Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 70 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,666,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $223.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.28 and a fifty-two week high of $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.