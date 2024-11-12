Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CPCAY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

