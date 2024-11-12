Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance
Shares of CPCAY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.
Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile
