Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Centerra Gold by 118.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 309.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 964,294 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 80.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 52,014 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 29.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGAU

Centerra Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.