Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of EBR opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 22.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 26.0% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 12.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

