CEVA (CEVA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) recently:

11/8/2024 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – CEVA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2024 – CEVA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

CEVA Trading Down 0.4 %

CEVA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.15. 201,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,197. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.87 million, a PE ratio of -201.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CEVA by 125.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 338.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the second quarter worth $65,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

