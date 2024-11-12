Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.56

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.56 per share on Sunday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.
Challenger Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Challenger
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Top Stocks Crushing Q3 Earnings With Strong 2024 Guidance
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Lam Research Fueled by Unyielding AI Demand Growth
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Generac: 5 Reasons to Buy This Stock Before Year’s End
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.