Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,594 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,009 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Haleon by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,000 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,533,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 12,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,463,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.